The Investors Coliseum Welcomes Inverite Insights Inc. As Its Newest Featured Company

- Spyros P. KarellasTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Investors Coliseum (“IC”), a leading online investor community and digital awareness platform, is pleased to announce that Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR | OTC: INVRD | FSE: 2V00) has joined its expanding roster of featured companies.About Inverite Insights Inc.Based in Vancouver, Inverite Insights Inc. is a cutting-edge fintech company that has developed Canada's most comprehensive AI -driven credit assessment platform. Leveraging a proprietary database of more than 27.5 billion financial data points from over seven million unique Canadian consumer transactions, Inverite enables lenders to make faster, more accurate, and more inclusive credit decisions. By moving beyond traditional credit bureau snapshots, Inverite provides deeper, real-time insights that help financial institutions extend credit responsibly and reach underserved markets.With its robust technology and commitment to financial inclusion, Inverite Insights is positioning itself at the forefront of the transformation taking place in Canada's financial services sector helping to modernize the credit assessment process while addressing the evolving needs of consumers and lenders alike. Visit: , The Investors Coliseum Featured Page:"We are excited to welcome Inverite Insights Inc. to The Investors Coliseum community," said Spyros Karellas, CEO, The Investors Coliseum. "Inverite is a true innovator in the fintech space, and their advanced AI-driven solutions perfectly align with our mission to showcase companies that are pioneering new technologies and delivering real value to shareholders. We look forward to supporting Inverite's growth and sharing their story with our active network of investors."“We're excited to join The Investors Coliseum and share our story with a broader network of investors who see the value in financial innovation. Inverite is reshaping credit assessment in Canada with real-time data and AI built on a proprietary dataset of over 27.5 billion financial records. This partnership helps us amplify that mission and connect with new stakeholders who believe in our long-term growth.” Karim Nanji, CEO Inverite Insights Inc.Through its platform, The Investors Coliseum will help Inverite increase its visibility and connect with a wider network of investors interested in innovative growth opportunities.To learn more about Inverite Insights Inc. and follow their latest updates, please visit their dedicated profile on The Investors Coliseum:About The Investors ColiseumThe Investors Coliseum is an online investor community and digital awareness platform connecting growth-oriented companies with an engaged base of retail and institutional investors. Through tailored content, multi-channel marketing, and interactive events, The Investors Coliseum helps companies amplify their stories and broaden their reach within the capital markets.For further information, please contact:📧 Spyros P. Karellas, CEO, The Investors Coliseum – ...

