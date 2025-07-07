403
Putin removes Russian transport minister from position
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially removed Roman Starovoyt from his position as the country’s transport minister, according to a decree published on the Kremlin's website on Monday.
The document confirms Starovoyt’s dismissal and states that the decision takes effect immediately from the date of signing. No explanation was given for the sudden move.
Starovoyt had taken on the role of transport minister in May 2024, following his tenure as governor of the Kursk region—a border area in western Russia. He had served as acting governor beginning in October 2018 before formally assuming the position in September 2019.
