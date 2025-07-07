Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Analysis 2025: Trends, Revenue & Projections To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|146
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Future Trends and Developments Regional and Emerging Markets Segmental Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition Factors Affecting the Choice of Flame Retardant Chemicals Importance of Flame Retardant Chemicals Tariff War Impact on the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways Market Dynamics Snapshot Drivers
- Rising Demand for Technical Textiles Stringent Fire Safety Regulations
- Restrictions on Plastic Products Regulatory Burden on Producers
- Evolution of Bio-based Flame Retardants Development of Halogen-free Flame Retardants
- Compatibility Issues
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways Newest Technology Melamine-free Flame Retardant Development of Flame Retardant Chemicals for Terminal Block
Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets
- Supply Chain Analysis of Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets Manufacturers Sales
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type
- Aluminum Trihydrate Phosphorus Compounds Brominated Compounds Antimony Oxide Chlorinated Compounds Nitrogen Compounds Others
- Plastic Fabric Paints and Coatings Paper and Board Wood Others
- Building and Construction Transportation Electrical and Electronics Textiles Others
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Flame Retardant Chemicals Markets: Company Share Analysis
- BASF ICL LANXESS Clariant Albemarle Inc.
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Flame Retardant Chemicals: ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in Flame Retardant Chemicals Market ESG Practices in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Current Status of ESG in the Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities Concluding Remarks
Companies Profiled
- Akzo Nobel N.V. Albemarle Corp. Arkema BASF Clariant Daihachi Chemical DOW ETI Maden ICL JM Huber Corp. Kemipex Lanxess MPI Chemie Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc. Sanwa Chemical Co. Ltd.
