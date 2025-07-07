Pathmaker Neurosystems Announces Publication Of First Study Demonstrating Increased Survival In An ALS Mouse Model After Treatment With Non-Invasive Neuromodulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA and Providence, RI, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing a breakthrough non-invasive approach for treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease), today announced the publication of groundbreaking research in Frontiers in Neurology demonstrating that its proprietary multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS) technology significantly extended survival time and reduced motor neuron degeneration in the widely used SOD1-G93A mouse model of ALS.

This important study marks the first demonstration of any non-invasive neuromodulation technique delivering statistically significant survival benefits in an ALS mouse model. The results are compelling, with treated mice exhibiting a 74% increase in survival time from disease onset compared to untreated counterparts.

The published paper,“Multi-path direct current spinal stimulation extended survival in the SOD1-G93A model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ,” has as senior author, Dr. Zaghloul Ahmed, Professor and Chairman, Department of Physical Therapy and Professor, Center for Developmental Neuroscience, CUNY and Scientific Founder of PathMaker Neurosystems. Beyond extending survival and mitigating motor neuron degeneration, this NIH-funded research highlights that Multi-Site DCS treatment also reduced spinal excitability, decelerated motor dysfunction progression, activated protein degradation pathways and lowered SOD1 protein levels in motor neurons.

“These results provide compelling evidence that our non-invasive treatment approach can meaningfully impact disease progression,” said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker Neurosystems.“The mechanistic insights from this paper underscore the potential of non-invasive Multi-Site DCS as a transformative disease-modifying intervention for ALS. Our ongoing efforts are directed towards translating this innovative treatment into clinical development, with the CALM trial, Controlling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Motor Neuron Excitability, our second ALS clinical trial, now in progress (NCT06649955 ). This trial, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense ALSRP program, represents a significant advancement in our journey to bring this novel modality to clinical use.

