Expired Military Ammunition To Be Safely Destroyed Near Pirekeshkul
From July 7 to 11, expired and unserviceable military ammunition will be destroyed at a designated site near the settlement of Pirekeshkul, Azernews reports, citing a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense.
The operation will be conducted at a military training ground in full compliance with safety protocols to ensure the secure disposal of outdated and unusable munitions.
The Ministry has urged residents in nearby areas not to be alarmed by the sound of explosions, emphasizing that there is no cause for concern:
“We call on the public to remain calm and stress that the detonation sounds are part of a controlled operation that poses no risk to the population.”
Such disposal procedures are routinely carried out to maintain safety and prevent risks associated with aging and potentially unstable ammunition.
