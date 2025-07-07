403
Experts Convene in Istanbul to Address Justice
(MENAFN) Legal professionals and scholars assembled in Istanbul over the weekend to participate in a global symposium centered on themes of justice, societal healing, and rebuilding in the aftermath of conflict.
The event spanned two days and took place at the South Campus of Bogazici University.
The conference concluded on Sunday following numerous panel sessions and keynote lectures.
This year’s gathering carried the title “Justice and Reconstruction in Post-Conflict Societies”, aiming to unite researchers and legal experts from both Türkiye and abroad.
Among the key figures was Siba N’Zatioula Grovogui, a professor specializing in international relations theory and African political thought at Cornell University.
He presented a keynote speech entitled “Non-European Approaches to Reconstruction.”
“International law is a universal heritage,” Grovogui emphasized. Criticizing what he described as a “Eurocentric legal framework,” he asserted: “Europe brought to the world the idea that allies are more important than the law, as they are chosen,” making reference to Western backing of the Israeli administration during the conflict in Gaza.
Over the course of the event, attendees explored how legal frameworks and systems can aid in the restoration of nations emerging from turmoil.
Discussions addressed a broad array of subjects including international criminal law, refugee regulations, constitutional transformation, economic stabilization, and the consequences of environmental destruction.
Over the course of the event, attendees explored how legal frameworks and systems can aid in the restoration of nations emerging from turmoil.
Discussions addressed a broad array of subjects including international criminal law, refugee regulations, constitutional transformation, economic stabilization, and the consequences of environmental destruction.
