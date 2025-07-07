Who Is Happy Passia? What Are The Criminal Charges Against The Gangster Behind 14 Grenade Attacks In Punjab

MENAFN - Live Mint) Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Passia, is making headlines after reports surfaced that the wanted Khalistani terrorist will soon be extradited from the United States to India. According to India Today report, Happy Passia will arrive at Delhi Airport under tight security. Hence its time to know more details about the terrorist behind 14 Punjab blasts.

Who is Happy Passia?

United States-based Indian gangster Happy Passia, alias Jora, was arrested on April 17 from California's Sacramento by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's ISI and is suspected to have ties with Khalistani extremist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

| 'Justice will be done' FBI chief on Happy Passia's arrest in US

Notably, Happy Passia originally hails from Passia village in Amritsar district. Declared as one of the most wanted criminals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), after a series of terror attacks across Punjab that targetting police stations and public institutions, he is accused in multiple cases.

| Jaishankar meets with FBI Director Kash Patel in US Criminal charges against Happy Passia

A wanted criminal in 17 criminal cases, he faces several charges, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.​

The NIA placed ₹5 lakh reward on him in connection with the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack. A total of 16 grenade attacks were reported in Punjab in the concerned period. The blasts took place at police posts, religious sites, and residences of public figures, including BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

| How Tahawwur Rana helped identify key targets of 26/11 attack

It is alleged that Happy Passia provided weapons, funds, and logistical support to operatives to attack a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh on September 11 last year. He executed the strike with the help of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

Passia reportedly used an illegal human trafficking network to illegally get into the United States in 2021 via Mexico border.​

(With agency inputs)

.