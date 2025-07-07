UF-TOOLS Debuts New 35-In-1 Electric Screwdriver And Strengthens Brand With Content Empowerment Initiatives

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UF-TOOLS, a China-based precision tool manufacturer known for innovation in smart repair solutions, has recently unveiled its latest 35 in 1 Electric Screwdriver , while also stepping up its brand empowerment initiatives by supporting cross-border e-commerce clients with custom video content and strengthening internal team collaboration.A Compact Yet Powerful Addition to Precision Repair ToolsThe newly launched UF-TOOLS 35 in 1 Electric Screwdriver brings lightweight form and powerful functionality together. Designed with repair professionals and DIY enthusiasts in mind, the screwdriver features:.Adjustable torque control.USB-C fast charging.A compact body for portable use.27+ S2 steel bits for wide compatibilityThe product is optimized for smartphones, electronics, glasses, drones, and other precision work, offering users a seamless repair experience. More details:Empowering TikTok Clients with Exclusive Video MaterialsRecognizing the rising influence of TikTok e-commerce, UF-TOOLS recently collaborated with one of its international clients by providing high-quality, customized video content for social media promotion.To support the client's request for video assets to create TikTok marketing campaigns, the UF-TOOLS team established a temporary production base, filmed product usage demos, and even shared behind-the-scenes highlights - all in line with the company's core value:“Power in Your Hands.”“We're not just a tool supplier,” said Sophie Sue, International Business Manager at UF-TOOLS.“We aim to become a trusted partner that empowers our customers with real support and tangible value.”This initiative reflects the brand's commitment to kindness, dependability, and collaboration, enabling content creators and resellers to tell better product stories through engaging visuals.A Culture of Team Strength and Shared GrowthAs UF-TOOLS continues to grow globally, the company places great importance on internal team development. In June, the company organized a team-building retreat to encourage collaboration, creativity, and shared values. Team members participated in group challenges, innovation workshops, and open discussions on brand direction and customer needs.These culture-focused efforts are part of UF-TOOLS' long-term mission to build not only better tools, but also a stronger, more connected global network of partners and team members.About UF-TOOLSUF-TOOLS is a leading tool manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China, providing OEM and branded solutions for global distributors. Its product range includes:.Electric precision screwdriver kits.Repair tool sets for mobile devices, watches, glasses, and laptops.Smart soldering pens.Laser distance measurers.Toolboxes and storage casesThe brand operates with the core values of honesty, dependability, kindness, and innovation, and serves clients across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

KEVIN ZHENG

YOUFUTOOLS

+86 185 7678 2781

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.