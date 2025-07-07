BRICS Slams Pahelgam Terror In India Attack On Iran's Nuke Sites Takeaway From Rio Summit

At the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio, member nations, including newcomers Egypt, UAE, and Iran, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and hinted at Iran strike concerns. China and Russia backed India and Brazil for greater UN roles. The declaration called for urgent UNSC reforms, WTO restructuring, and denounced rising global military spending. With Brazil as chair, BRICS pushed for a united Global South and inclusive global governance.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.