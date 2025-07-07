Petrosen Chief Executive Officer (CEO) To Speak At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 As Senegal Unlocks Next Phase Of Gas Development

Alioune Guèye, CEO of Senegal's national oil company (NOC) Petrosen, has confirmed his participation as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, Africa's premier energy event taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His participation follows a series of historic milestones for Senegal's energy sector, signaling the country's emergence as a key player in global gas and downstream development.

Petrosen has been instrumental in achieving first gas at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project – a landmark joint development between Senegal and Mauritania. Spearheaded by multinational oil and gas company bp and upstream oil company Kosmos Energy, alongside Petrosen and Mauritania's NOC Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures, the GTA project officially commenced operations on December 31, 2024. With gas flowing from deepwater reservoirs via subsea infrastructure to a floating LNG hub, the GTA development marks West Africa's entry into the global LNG supply chain, with a capacity of 2.5 million tons per annum in its first phase.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.

Guèye's participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 also comes as Petrosen courts new partners for the Yakaar-Teranga gas project – a 25 trillion cubic feet discovery – which is expected to reach a final investment decision in 2025. The project, co-operated with Kosmos Energy, will serve both domestic gas-to-power demand and LNG export ambitions.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the Sangomar offshore field produced 16.9 million barrels of oil – exceeding its 11.7-million-barrel target. Operated by petroleum exploration and production company Woodside Energy with Petrosen holding an 18% interest, Sangomar is expected to deliver up to 100,000 barrels per day, bolstering the country's oil revenues and energy security. Production on the field began in June 2024, which represents Senegal's first offshore oil development and a major step toward energy self-sufficiency.

In the downstream sector, Petrosen recently completed feasibility studies for the Senegal Fertilizer Company, a gas-fed urea plant with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons. Designed to strengthen Senegal's agricultural value chain and export competitiveness, the plant will utilize domestic gas and phosphate to produce urea and NPK compound fertilizers for regional and global markets – including Europe, the U.S. and Brazil.

“Senegal is at a critical juncture in its energy development as the country pursues large-scale oil and gas projects and positions itself as one of Africa's most attractive energy investment destinations. Petrosen's leadership across landmark projects like GTA, Yakaar-Teranga and Sangomar is sending a clear signal to global investors: Senegal is open for business, fiscally sound and committed to long-term value creation across the energy value chain,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.