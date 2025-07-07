Primexbt Rolls Out Major Platform Upgrades And Enhanced Trading Conditions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Clients can now open multiple accounts per currency on MT5, enabling easier segregation of portfolios by strategy, asset class, or risk profile. The Crypto Futures platform has also introduced key improvements to order management, allowing traders to place bracketed Stop Loss and Take Profit orders with new position entries in hedge mode. In addition to the built-in liquidation price calculator, estimated liquidation levels are now shown directly on the chart. Together, these tools provide greater transparency and control before and during execution.

Trading conditions have also been significantly improved. In response to growing demand, PrimeXBT has reduced spreads on Gold (XAU/USD) on MT5 and PXTrader, stabilising them at around 20-25 points for standard accounts, even during peak sessions and volatile market conditions, to deliver more consistent and cost-efficient execution. On its proprietary CFD platform, PXTrader, the stop-out level has been reduced from 100% to 50%, giving traders more room to manage positions before liquidation in turbulent markets.

Leverage has been increased across both MT5, PXTrader, and Crypto Futures . On MT5 and PXTrader, Gold, Silver, Forex majors, and key indices now offer higher leverage bands, particularly on larger volume bands. On Crypto Futures, additional margin tiers have significantly expanded exposure limits and increased leverage on smaller altcoin positions, now offering up to 150x, which is much higher than on other market-leading exchanges. Major assets like Bitcoin continue to support leverage of up to 200x, giving traders more flexibility to scale strategies and capture market momentum. These updates position PrimeXBT among the most competitive platforms in the market, offering up to twice the leverage available on many major exchanges, more favourable trading conditions for positions up to $100,000, and consistent execution where others often widen spreads under pressure.

According to PrimeXBT, many of these updates were made in direct response to trader feedback. The broker emphasised its ongoing commitment to empowering traders with the tools, insights, and flexibility they need to succeed in today's evolving landscape.

These latest enhancements build on PrimeXBT's mission to provide institutional-grade trading tools in a streamlined, retail-accessible environment. By continuously raising the industry bar through innovation and client-driven development, the broker remains focused on delivering performance, control, and an outstanding trading experience within a unified ecosystem.

To learn more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

