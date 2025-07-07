Cbilink Achieves Global Certification As Accredited Technology Service Provider, Marking Milestone In Fintech Compliance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CBiLink LLC, a leading provider of digital financial infrastructure solutions, today announced it has received international certification as a Third-Party Technology Service Provider (TPSP) from a global payment network. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions across global markets.The certification validates CBiLink's capabilities in gateway integration, system interoperability, and terminal-level security - enabling financial institutions to build trusted, multi-market payment infrastructure.“This milestone reflects our team's dedication to building secure and interoperable infrastructure for global finance,” said the CBiLink leadership team.“It also reinforces our long-standing principle of developing compliance-first, AI-driven systems that scale seamlessly.”The certification, issued by UnionPay International, formally recognizes CBiLink as a trusted provider of secure technology services within the global payment ecosystem.CBiLink's proprietary AI engine - Link AI - powers intelligent automation, document processing, virtual assistants, and real-time insights to help financial institutions streamline operations and enhance customer experience.In addition to TPSP recognition, CBiLink has also achieved SOC 2 and PCI DSS certifications, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to enterprise-grade security, operational integrity, and regulatory compliance.About CBiLinkCBiLink is a fintech infrastructure company that enables financial institutions and enterprise clients to launch cross-border digital banking solutions with ease and compliance.It also serves as an AI product platform specifically designed for banks and financial institutions, offering seamless integration of AI capabilities into existing banking infrastructure.With a mission to build resilient, scalable, and secure financial systems, CBiLink continues to empower its partners to grow sustainably in a dynamic global financial ecosystem.

Cecilia Roberts

CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.