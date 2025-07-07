Rishab Shetty Is Ready To Create Havoc With A Battle Axe, Shield In New 'Kantara Chapter 1' Poster

The makers of Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' have released a poster of the movie on the occasion of the actor's 42nd birthday.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Hombale Films (the official production banner of the film) shared a poster featuring Rishab Shetty, who is seen holding a battle axe in one hand and a shield in the other.

Shetty has donned tribal warrior gear in the poster, hinting at the breathtaking visuals in the movie. While sharing the poster, Hombale wrote,“Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes. #Kantara - A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon. #KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025.”

Actor Rishab Shetty has put his heart and soul into his upcoming film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Earlier, on Instagram, he shared a glimpse of his intense training.

In the post, he was seen as intensely focused during his Kalaripayattu session with extreme dedication. The actor kept the caption simple, adding just a heart-shaped emoticon.

Rishab also won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for 'Kantara'. Written and directed by Shetty, 'Kantara' became a pan-India hit in 2022.

On receiving a National Award for the film, he told ANI earlier, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them."He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' followed the character of Shetty, who essayed the character of a Kambala champion who had a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.