South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: South Korea Set For 5X Increase In Data Center Capacity By 2028

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the vibrant dynamics of South Korea's data center market with this comprehensive database. Dive deep into detailed analyses of 45 existing and 23 upcoming colocation centers across key locations like Seoul, Busan, and Incheon. Benefit from insights into white-floor spaces, IT load capacities, and pricing for both retail and wholesale colocation services. Anticipate a significant 5x increase in capacity and an additional 450MW power by 2025, powered by $7 billion investments slated by 2030. The database highlights operators from Amazon to KT Cloud, making it a quintessential tool for REITs, infrastructure providers, and consultancies.

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in South Korea is 5x more than the existing capacity. An additional 450MW of power capacity from new data centers will become operational by the end of 2025, with the majority located in Jeollanam-do and Seoul.

Around $7 billion investments are in the pipeline for new data centers by 2030.

This database covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 45 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (45 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



Amazon Web Services (AWS) & SK

Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK

DCI Data Centers

Digital Edge DC

Digital Realty

Dreammark1 Corporation

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital

Equinix

Fir Hills Inc.

Hostway

Kakao Bank

Kakao

KINX

KT Cloud

LG CNS

LG Uplus

Macquarie Asset Management (IGIS Asset management)

KEPCO

and Hanwha

NHN

Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy

OneAsia Network

SEJONG Networks

Okestro

Shinsegae I&C

SK broadband

SK Ecoplant

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management

STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited Telehouse (KDDI)

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

