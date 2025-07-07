South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: South Korea Set For 5X Increase In Data Center Capacity By 2028
The upcoming data center capacity in South Korea is 5x more than the existing capacity. An additional 450MW of power capacity from new data centers will become operational by the end of 2025, with the majority located in Jeollanam-do and Seoul.
Around $7 billion investments are in the pipeline for new data centers by 2030.
This database covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 45 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (45 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) & SK Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK DCI Data Centers Digital Edge DC Digital Realty Dreammark1 Corporation Empyrion Digital Epoch Digital Equinix Fir Hills Inc. Hostway Kakao Bank Kakao KINX KT Cloud LG CNS LG Uplus Macquarie Asset Management (IGIS Asset management) KEPCO and Hanwha NHN Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy OneAsia Network SEJONG Networks Okestro Shinsegae I&C SK broadband SK Ecoplant ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited Telehouse (KDDI)
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
