Nine Dead In Egypt Road Crash, Says Health Ministry

Nine people were killed and 11 injured in northern Egypt on Saturday when two minibuses collided on a busy highway in the Nile Delta, the health ministry said.

The crash in Menoufiya, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Cairo, was the second deadly accident on the same highway in just a week.

On June 27, 19 people were killed, most of them teenage girls working as day labourers, when a truck collided with their minibus.

Egypt's roads claim thousands of lives each year, with crashes often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and weak law enforcement.