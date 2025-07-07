New Batch Of Repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers From Israel Arrive In Philippines

A fresh batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived safely at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on July 4, as the government continues its efforts to repatriate Filipinos affected by tensions in the Middle East .

Thirteen OFWs from Israel, including caregivers and a hotel worker, were welcomed home as part of Batch 38-B of the Department of Migrant Workers' (DMW) voluntary repatriation programme .

Their arrival comes just a day after another group of eight OFWs from Israel landed in Manila on July 3, bringing the total number of repatriated OFWs in this latest batch to 21.

Upon arrival, the OFWs underwent health screening and were immediately provided with financial aid and reintegration support.

These included assistance through the DMW's Aksyon Fund, Owwa's Emergency Repatriation Programme, DSWD aid packages, and Tesda training vouchers aimed at helping them rebuild their lives back home.

“What you've been through abroad, especially amid the conflict, has not been easy,” said Undersecretary Tutay in her welcome remarks.“That's why we will make sure you receive the help and support you need."

Among the group was 51-year-old caregiver Josephine Sanglitan Sandoi from Davao City, who spent nearly 20 years working in Israel. Sandoi recounted a harrowing moment when a missile exploded dangerously close to their shelter, injuring several of her co-workers. She described the emotional toll and fear they endured while trying to stay safe amid the chaos.

As of July 5, 2025, a total of 47 OFWs have availed of the voluntary repatriation following the Israel-Iran conflic t, with 1,380 Filipinos repatriated since the programme began in October 2023.