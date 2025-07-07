Ras Al Khaimah Installs 1,200 New Streetlight Poles For Enhanced Public Safety

The Ras Al Khaimah Government's Public Services Department has launched a significant expansion project for its streetlighting network, covering more than 40 kilometers of roads across the emirate. The initiative includes the installation of over 1,200 new streetlight poles in Al Dhait South, Seih Al Uraibi, and Hamraniya, significantly improving the lighting infrastructure in several growing residential areas.

This large-scale expansion is part of the government's ongoing efforts to support urban development and enhance public safety, particularly in light of Ras Al Khaimah 's growing population and increasing number of vehicles.

In Al Dhait South, a key residential and commuter hub, 844 streetlight poles are being installed along 27.5km of road. The addition is expected to significantly enhance nighttime visibility and safety for both residents and drivers navigating the area.

In Seih Al Uraibi, the installation of 259 streetlight poles will cover 8.8 km of roads. This upgrade supports infrastructure growth in the neighborhood, ensuring the area remains well-lit and secure during night hours.

The expansion project also includes Hamraniya, where 110 streetlight poles are being installed along 4 km of roads. While smaller in scope, the project plays a crucial role in modernizing the area's infrastructure and contributing to balanced regional development.

This comprehensive streetlighting initiative reflects Ras Al Khaimah's broader strategy to enhance infrastructure and public services across the emirate. By investing in lighting networks, the government is not only improving safety but also creating a more livable and accessible environment for residents.

The Public Services Department affirmed its commitment to continuing such projects in line with the emirate's vision for smart urban growth , sustainability, and improved quality of life for all.