Heavy-Duty Trucks On-Board Diagnostics System Market Report 2025-2029: Prognostic Systems Present Untapped Revenue Streams For Commercial Vehicle Oems

The heavy-duty trucks on-board diagnostics system market is projected to expand by USD 98.5 million from 2024 to 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during this period. Providing a comprehensive analysis, the report includes market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 prominent vendors.

This report delivers a current market scenario analysis, identifying the latest trends, drivers, and environmental factors. Key drivers include the imperative need for fleet operators to minimize total cost of ownership, the adoption of usage-based insurance (UBI) models, and an increased volume of electronic content in modern vehicles.

The emergence of truck platooning is identified as a significant market growth driver over the coming years. Additionally, prognostic systems present untapped revenue streams for commercial vehicle OEMs, while the expanding popularity of fleet management solutions in the logistics sector is anticipated to boost market demand.

The study utilizes a balanced mix of primary and secondary data, incorporating insights from essential industry participants. It provides comprehensive market size data, segmented analysis with regional insights, and a vendor landscape evaluation, accompanied by historical and forecast data.

The heavy-duty trucks on-board diagnostics system market segmentation includes:



By Vehicle Type



Class 8

Class 7

By Type



Hand-held scan tools



Mobile device-based tools

PC-based scan tools

By Connectivity



Cellular



Bluetooth



Wi-Fi



Satellite

Others

By Geographical Landscape



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East and Africa

The report covers essential aspects of the market, including:



Heavy-Duty Trucks On-Board Diagnostics System Market sizing

Heavy-Duty Trucks On-Board Diagnostics System Market forecast Heavy-Duty Trucks On-Board Diagnostics System Market industry analysis

A comprehensive vendor analysis is included to aid clients in enhancing their market position. The analysis includes forthcoming trends and challenges impacting market growth, helping companies strategize to exploit growth opportunities.

The report synthesizes and summarizes data from multiple sources, examining critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It delivers a detailed view of the market landscape by recognizing key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive and reliable, derived from extensive primary and secondary research. The market research report provides a holistic competitive landscape with in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using both qualitative and quantitative research to accurately forecast market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ACTIA Group

Autel Intelligent Technology Co.

AVL DiTEST GmbH

Bridgestone Corp.

CalAmp Corp.

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Danlaw Inc.

Fleet Complete

Garrett Motion Inc.

Geotab Inc.

iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Moj.io Inc.

OBD Solutions LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap On Inc.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Vidiwave Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG Zubie Inc.

