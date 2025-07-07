403
Medvedev Ridicules NATO Chief’s Speculation
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has ridiculed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for proposing the idea that Beijing might instruct Moscow to launch an assault on NATO soil in Europe as a distraction if China opts to take action against Taiwan.
Rutte, during an interview on Saturday, speculated that Chinese President Xi Jinping could potentially inform Russian President Vladimir Putin: “I’m going to do this, and I need you to keep them busy in Europe by attacking NATO territory.”
Rutte also emphasized the importance of reinforcing NATO’s defense systems, cautioning that “if we don’t, we’ll have to learn Russian.”
Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Medvedev, who now holds the post of deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, mocked Rutte by saying, “SG Rutte has clearly gorged on too many of the magic mushrooms beloved by the Dutch.”
He dismissed Rutte’s theory of Chinese-Russian collusion over Taiwan and a potential Russian strike on Europe as absurd.
Still, he quipped, “he’s right about one thing: he should learn Russian. It might come in handy in a Siberian camp,” making a dark reference to the tough conditions in Russia’s remote penal colonies.
China, which claims Taiwan under its “One China” principle, has consistently demanded that the United States and its partners refrain from meddling in what it sees as domestic matters.
Nevertheless, Washington persists in delivering military equipment to Taiwan.
