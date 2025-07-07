USEA To Hold Virtual Press Briefing On The Future Outlook For Natural Gas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The United States Energy Association's next virtual press briefing is set for Wednesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. EDT.

- Llewellyn KingWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A panel of experts on natural gas will face senior journalists who write about energy at the United States Energy Association 's virtual press briefing, which is set for Wednesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. EDT.Expert panelists will include representatives from the American Petroleum Institute, the Electric Power Research Institute, The Heritage Foundation, CPS Energy, Pacific Gas & Electric, and the United Nations.Among the questioners will be Reuters, The Oil & Gas Journal, Forbes, Energy Central, Politico's E&E News, and PBS.The virtual press briefing, part of an ongoing series, was organized and will be hosted by broadcaster and syndicated newspaper columnist Llewellyn King. USEA President and CEO Mark Menezes will participate. He is a former deputy secretary of energy.King said,“The Trump administration has turned away from renewable energy to coal and natural gas as its fuels of choice for future electricity generation.While coal is problematic for many reasons, including resistance from the utilities, natural gas is already a favored fuel for them. The question which I'm sure will be asked at the briefing is whether natural gas is being oversold by the administration."King noted some other questions that might come up:1. Will natural gas continue to get a more or less free environmental ride if there is excessive heat and aberrant weather this summer? In that case, will public opinion harden against fossil fuels?2. Will natural gas be deliverable? New pipelines are hard to build and many areas, like New England, are gasping for natural gas but can't get the pipelines approved. Pipelines, essential to burn more natural gas, are as challenging to build as new transmission, according to King.3. What happens when the federal enthusiasm for natural gas runs into state law, which aims to make electricity production carbon-free by 2050?One contentious issue which, King said, is likely to be raised at the briefing is whether natural gas can be reclassified as a green fuel, despite its greenhouse gas emissions. Louisiana has already declared natural gas a clean fuel, but this is outraging environmentalists. There are attempts in Europe to get natural gas under the environmental umbrella, King said.USEA virtual press briefings are broadcast live on Zoom and run an hour. They are free and open to the press and the public, but registration is required. Following the broadcasts, they are posted on the USEA and the Energy Central websites.Members of the press and the public in the audience may submit questions which will be considered if there is time, King said.Register here:

