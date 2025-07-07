Xenoptics And OPTOKON Automate Drone Deployment

FiberTron Hive-200

- Solomon SokolovskyCHIANG MAI, CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fiber Optics are finding new roles in defense capabilities. Usually confined to data transmission and secure comm's, fiber optics role in active defense deployments is taking a new form with a partnership between XENOptics and OPTOKON .Drones have been one of the newest armaments and biggest challenges of the Ukraine – Russian conflict, with new drone devices being deployed for surveillance, attack and defense at a scale not seen before. However, all remote-controlled drones face issues with maintaining communication links with their operators, with the main defense against drones being radio jamming devices.Enter fiber optics, XENOptics and a new innovative partnership with OPTOKON, a leading supplier of fiber optic solutions and opto electronic technology for defense in Europe and globally. OPTOKON saw the possibility of using XENOptics' Smart Optical Switches to manage fiber connections to 100's of drones. By attaching light weight fiber rolls with up to 15km's of fiber to a drone, the drones become immune to radio jamming and free to fly their missions with operators removed to a safe distance. Using fiber also makes the drones and their operators harder to detect, as there are no radio signals being transmitted.OPTOKON has called this solution the FiberTron-Hive designed to orchestrate the operation fiber-tethered drones. Envisioned for both defense and civilian use, this intelligent“hive base” will require minimal human intervention and offer unprecedented levels of coordination and resilience. By combining satellite connectivity, optical fiber links, and autonomous systems, the Hive will offer unmatched operational flexibility, secure data exchange, and robust mission execution – even in highly contested or remote environments.Solomon Sokolovsky, COO and co-Founder of XENOptics stated,“XENOptics is very proud to be partnered with OPTOKON to support their vision of modern drone deployments. With XENOptics' Smart Optical Switches already deployed in defense departments, this is a natural and innovative evolution of our solution that takes automated remote fiber switching to the battlefield.”About XENOpticsXENOptics was founded in 2016 with a vision of automating Fiber Optic networks at Layer 0 level, where core network capabilities begin. By providing automation and remote control of connections and disconnections, testing monitoring networks XENOptics seeks to bring all network operations into a modern, software defined operating model. XENOptics patented robotic automation was the first fully passive, non-disruptive and field replaceable solution for fiber automation. Now delivered in a range of form factors and fiber counts, XENOptics Smart Optical Switches are at the core of modern network operations for Telco's, Defense, Data Centers and Smart Cities.XENOptics manufactures Smart Optical Switches in Thailand in our state-of-the-art facility; corporate head office is Melbourne Australia; Sales and support representatives available globally. For more information, please see xenoptics.About OPTOKON a.s.OPTOKON, a.s., based in Jihlava, Czech Republic, is a leading global provider of connectivity and IT infrastructure solutions. Founded in 1991, the company continues the tradition of optical fiber production from the former TESLA enterprise. From 1996 to 2011, it served as the main development center for Methode Electronics. Today, OPTOKON Group delivers high-quality fiber optic and optoelectronic technologies, including FTTx solutions, test equipment, and advanced tactical military systems. Certified under ISO 9001 and NATO CAGE: 1583G, OPTOKON operates in over 64 countries, focusing on innovation, reliability, and sustainable development for telecommunications, defense, and industrial sectors.For more information, visit

