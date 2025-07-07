Ride-On Bikes Market Forecast To Touch $15 Billion Worldwide By 2031, At 7.4% CAGR

Ride on Bikes Market Trend

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ride On Bikes Market by Age Group (1 to 6 years, 7 to 12 years, and Greater than 12 years), Sales Channel (Offline and Online), and Propulsion (Non-motorized and Motorized): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031". According to the report, the global ride-on-bikes industry is expected to generate $7.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $15 billion in 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain lucrative markets in terms of increase in investment and R&D by domestic and overseas players. The market for ride on bikes market is expected to grow significantly as there is an increase in the use of ride on bikes to develop fine and gross motor skills in kids. Ride on bikes promotes physical activity and help train both large and small muscle groups in children. They contribute to strengthening the muscles of the lower body, especially the legs and trunk, and ultimately help develop a sense of balance. Such advantages provided by the ride on bikes are expected to drive the growth of the market.The increase in demand for ride-on bikes for the development of gross and motor skills in kids as well as the rise in demand for ride bikes for racing and off-road driving supports the growth of the global ride-on bikes marketGet a Sample of Research Report -The ride on bikes developed for age group of 1 to 6 years are equipped with training wheels to improve the skill of balancing. The manufacturers develop ride on bikes with headlights and exciting music to increase the features and quality of the product. In addition, manufacturers provide features such as a foot pedal, and battery display to increase the attractiveness and safety of the bikes.China accounted for a significant share of the market in Asia-Pacific. The rise in online sales is significantly driving the growth of ride-on bikes market in the country. Moreover, there is a surge in the number of online shopping websites that enable manufacturers of ride on bikes to expand their reach and eventually tap more customers. In addition, e-commerce companies such as Alibaba provide access to customers to a wide range of manufacturers of electric motorcycles and ride on bikes for kids.Leading Market Players: -Razor USA LLCTOBBISuzuki Motor CorporationHonda Motor Co., Ltd.Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.KTM AGCostzonHuffy CorporationWoom GmbHYamaha Motor Co., LtdMoreover, government initiatives to promote cycling as a physical activity among kids with help of various programs and training activities are expected to drive the growth of the ride on bikes market . For instance, in February 2020, the government of the UK announced the expansion of the Bikeability training program. Under this program, the government is expected to provide essential bike safety and skills training to children in England. Such initiatives are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.Procure Complete Research Report -The age group 7 to 12 years segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on age group, the 7 to 12 years segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global ride-on-bikes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Ride on bikes is increasingly being used to encourage children to stay away from smart devices and gadgets and engage in fun physical activities. There is an increase in demand for a ride on bikes for kids aged 7 to 12 years to improve gross motor skills by working on coordination, endurance, and strengthening. The greater than 12 years segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.The offline segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.Based on sales channels, the offline segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global ride-on-bikes market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. An offline distribution channel is a traditional method of selling rides on bikes to customers. An offline distribution channel is dominant across the globe owing to easy access and immediate product availability. However, the online segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.The motorized ride-on-bike segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.Based on propulsion, the motorized ride-on-bike segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global ride on bikes market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Manufacturers aim to develop ride-on bikes with different cubic capacities for kids of various age groups. These ride-on bikes are available in 50 cc, 70cc, 250 cc, and other models. They operate through an engine have essential components such as a lightweight frame, a one- or two-cylinder engine, a long-travel suspension system, and strong, durable tires. Additionally, the segment is also expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying –North America to maintain its dominance by 2031.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global ride-on-bikes market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The growing interest in biking as a physical activity is expected to boost the global ride-on-bikes market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:- Forecast, 2027-2035- Forecast, 2021-2030- Forecast, 2022-2030- Forecast, 2021 - 2031- Forecast, 2030-2040- Forecast, 2022 - 2032

