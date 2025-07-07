In Switzerland Four Out Of Ten People Have A Migrant Background Who Are They?
I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics. Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.
Deutsch
de
Vier von zehn Menschen in der Schweiz haben einen Migrationshintergrund – wer sind sie?
Read more: Vier von zehn Menschen in der Schweiz haben einen Migrationshintergrund – wer sind sie
Français
fr
En Suisse, 4 personnes sur 10 sont issues de la migration – qui sont-elles?
Original
Read more: En Suisse, 4 personnes sur 10 sont issues de la migration – qui sont-elles
Italiano
it
In Svizzera, 4 persone su 10 hanno un passato migratorio: chi sono?
Read more: In Svizzera, 4 persone su 10 hanno un passato migratorio: chi sono
Português
pt
Quatro em cada dez adultos na Suíça têm origem migratória
Read more: Quatro em cada dez adultos na Suíça têm origem migratóri
日本語
ja
人口の4割が「移民の背景」を持つスイス その横顔は?
Read more: 人口の4割が「移民の背景」を持つスイス その横顔は
العربية
ar
الهجرة في سويسرا: 40% من السكان من أصول مهاجرة
Read more: الهجرة في سويسرا: 40% من السكان من أصول مهاجر
中文
zh
瑞士四成居民有移民背景-他们都是些什么人?
Read more: 瑞士四成居民有移民背景-他们都是些什么人
This article is part of our“In Data” series devoted to immigration, a hot topic in Switzerland, as in most developed countries. An analysis of the figures can help provide a clearer understanding and deconstruct certain preconceived notions.
To give one example, in a previous article in this series we discussed the tens of thousands of foreign nationals who leave Switzerland every year .
A total of 1.8 million foreign nationals moved to Switzerland between 2014 and 2023. Although many of them leave after a few years (see the article below), cumulative net immigration at the end of this period still amounted to more than 1 million, according to the Federal Statistical Office.
>>Many of the people who immigrate to Switzerland end up leaving again. Read the article below to find out more:More More In Switzerland, migration isn't just inbound
This content was published on May 1, 2025 Who are the 90,000 or so foreigners who leave Switzerland each year, and why do they do so?Read more: In Switzerland, migration isn't just inbound
