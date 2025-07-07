Rubean AG places capital increase in full

|
785,588 new shares issued at a price of EUR 5.50 per share
Share capital increases to EUR 4.909 million
Company receives EUR 4.32 million
Financing of growth and repayment of liabilities
Munich, July 7, 2025 : Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), has fully completed its cash capital increase announced at the end of April 2025. The company received EUR 4.32 million from the issue of 785,588 new shares at an issue price of EUR 5.50 per share. The share capital increased to EUR 4.909 million. The capital increase was realized in two tranches, once after the statutory subscription rights period and recently through a further private placement.
In addition to the repayment of liabilities, the funds from the capital increase will be used to further expand sales in order to realize sales opportunities and to connect major international payment service providers, thereby furthering the company's growth. All of the new capital was subscribed by existing shareholders. "We are delighted and would like to thank those responsible, who have been associated with us for a long time and who are following Rubean's positive business development very closely," says Co-CEO Jochen Pielage.
About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and large retail chains throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at
