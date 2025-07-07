Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG - from NuWays AG

07.07.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to MHP Hotel AG Company Name: MHP Hotel AG ISIN: DE000A3E5C24 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.07.2025 Target price: EUR 3.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Successful cap hike paves to way for portfolio expansion



MHP has successfully completed the announced capital increase, raising gross proceeds of € 4.5m (placement price of € 1.45) from institutional investors. The oversubscribed offering underscores strong investor interest, especially in light of the ample growth opportunities within the company's market segment. Coupled with a committed credit line, MHP can access a € 10m „war chest“ to accelerate the portfolio expansion. Importantly, this capital increase also improves the company's free float (from 16% to now 21.6%) and further diversifies the shareholder base.



Additional capital to accelerate portfolio expansion. As previously highlighted, the current market situation with many peers from the economy segment struggling (e.g. Lindner Hotels filed for insolvency) is offering plenty of opportunities for MHP to take over and reposition hotels in top locations into the premium segment. Thanks to MHP's operational excellence, reflected by the industry's leading KPIs such as RevPar and profitability, the company should be well positioned to be able to takeover several attractive locations in the near future, in our view. Any announcements would result in further upside to our mid-term estimates, which only include contributions from the existing portfolio as well as the two projects (Hamburg and Stuttgart) that are currently under construction.



In light of the ample financial headroom, MHP could additionally also initiate the roll-out of its own boutique brand MOOONS (eNuW) following the the successful debut of its first location in Vienna with above average margins.



Strong operational development. In FY25e, management guides for 15% yoy sales growth to € 180m (eNuW: € 185m) and € 15m EBITDA (eNuW: € 15.3m), which looks reachable thanks to the good start into the year (Q1 sales +17% yoy) with 12% higher RevPar. Mind you, from mid/end Q3, the opening of the Conrad hotel in Hamburg (283 additional rooms; 10.5% increase of rooms on group level) should contribute to contribute to Logis and F&B sales.



Changes: We reflect the cash inflow from the capital increase as well as the higher umber of shares in our model.



We maintain our high conviction in the stock, which continues to look cheap on both EV/ adj. EBITDA as well as FCFY and thus reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of € 3.00 based on DCF.

You can download the research here: mhp-hotel-ag-2025-07-07-update-en-80e95

For additional information visit our website:

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web:

Email: ...

LinkedIn:

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

