Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|361,575
|538.77
|194,806,123
|June 30, 2025
|9,732
|515.90
|5.020.781
|July 1, 2025
|7,817
|521.96
|4.080.186
|July 2, 2025
|5,000
|527.61
|2.638.038
|July 3, 2025
|5,000
|526.82
|2.634.092
|July 4, 2025
|4,000
|530.61
|2.122.446
|Total accumulated under the program
|393,124
|537.49
|211,301,666
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 526,446 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
-
Fond-RU-36-2025-uk-SBB
Royal Unibrew SBB FEB-AUG 2025 - 30JUNE-4JULY
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment