Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market Size Expected To Reach $1.22 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Airborne L-band SATCOM market was valued at $0.73 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- By platform, the commercial aircraft segment dominated the global airborne L-band SATCOM in 2020, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By component, the modems and routers segment is anticipated to show a lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe. Based on application, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on installation type, the upgradation segment of the airborne L-band SATCOM market is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase:North America leads the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. With global air traffic expected to increase dramatically in the next few years, government and commercial aviation organizations are boosting their use of airborne L-band SATCOM services to improve aircraft performance. In 2020, the U.S. led the global airborne L-band SATCOM market share, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In major North American economies, airborne L-band SATCOM services are rapidly being employed to accelerate logistics and surveillance services.Improved aircraft navigation capabilities have complemented satellite services, enabling the introduction of more complicated operational solutions such as in-trail climb processes, user-preferred routes, tailored arrivals, and dynamic airborne re-route procedures, as well as reduced separations in non-radar airspace. Without reliable satellite communications, none of these processes could be carried out in oceanic regions. Aerial platforms require continuous connectivity throughout their travel routes, which frequently pass through unserved portions of large metropolitan areas as well as less populated areas, promoting the global adoption of airborne L-band SATCOM service.Based on component, the airborne L-band SATCOM market is segregated into transceivers, airborne radio, modems and routers, SATCOM radomes, SATCOM terminals, and others. In 2020, the SATCOM terminals segment dominated the component segment, owing to the rising popularity of drone services as more technologically advanced airborne platforms, and an increase in demand for reliable connectivity services by the aviation end-users. The installation and upgradation of SATCOM terminals by aviation industry end users have expanded to fully exploit the potential of the airborne platforms across various applications such as construction, inspection, and public safety, among others.Make a Direct Purchase:Factors such as increase in demand for SATCOM On-The-Move(OTM) solutions, rise in adoption of high-altitude, long endurance (HALE) and medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) UAVs for surveillance applications, and modernization of air traffic management system accelerate the growth of the airborne L-band SATCOM market. However, cybersecurity issues and low-speed data transfer of L-Band SATCOM are the factors, which hamper the growth of the airborne L-band SATCOM market. Conversely, the development of ultra-compact SATCOM terminals and increase in demand for long-haul flights are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global airborne L-band SATCOM market.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID impact on the airborne L-band SATCOM market is unpredictable and it is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021.Governments & local authorities opted for the use of drones for surveillance to prevent people from gathering. In addition, governments entered into numerous agreements with different companies for the implementation of L-band SATCOM services, which can operate on a wider location.Moreover, the nationwide lockdown forced the airborne L-band SATCOM provider to partially or completely shut their operations, which resulted in a loss in revenue.In addition to street surveillance, authorities are using airborne L-band SATCOM to broadcast messages & information about lockdown measures, especially in rural areas that lack open communication channels for health information.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here:Key Findings Of The StudyBy platform, the UAV segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By component, the modems and routers segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By installation type, the upgradation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global airborne L-band SATCOM market include ASELSAN A.S., Ball Corporation, Cobham Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.

