Al Sulaiti Impresses In Italian Formula 4 At Monza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Bader Al Sulaiti, representing Qatar Motor Academy (QMA), took to one of motorsport's most iconic venues when he participated in the third round of the 2025 Italian Formula 4 Championship at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale di Monza from June 19-22, 2025.

Facing a highly competitive grid of 41 drivers, the young Qatari delivered a composed and consistent performance, successfully completing all three races over the weekend. Despite a challenging weekend, Bader showed solid racecraft and consistency, gaining valuable experience at one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar.

Bader's participation marked another significant step in Qatar's growing presence in international motorsport.

Racing at Temple of Speed

The Monza circuit, famously known as the“Temple of Speed,” provided the dramatic backdrop for the third round of the 2025 Italian Formula 4 Championship. The venue's rich history and high-speed layout presented both challenges and opportunities for Sulaiti to showcase his developing skills against a competitive field of 41 drivers from around the world.



Bader Al Sulaiti drives during the third round of the 2025 Italian Formula 4 Championship.

The Italian Formula 4 Championship, now in its 12th edition, remains the longest-running Formula 4 championship and serves as a crucial proving ground for aspiring motorsport talent.

The Formula 4 experience: Crucial development stage

Formula 4 represents a pivotal stepping stone in motorsport's ladder system, launched in 2014 by the FIA as an entry-level, cost-controlled single-seater racing category.

These cars reach top speeds of 210-240 km/h while generating lateral G-forces of 1.5 to 2.0 G, making it an ideal development platform for drivers transitioning from karting toward Formula 1 aspirations.

Qatar Motor Academy: Nurturing future champions

Sulaiti's participation continues Qatar's strategic investment in developing motorsport talent through QMA, an initiative representing the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation's commitment to discovering and nurturing the next generation of Qatari racing talent. The academy welcomes participants aged 15 to 25 regardless of previous motorsport experience, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through systematic talent identification and development programs, QMA provides promising drivers with opportunities to compete in various championships, including the MERC Junior Category and Qatar National Baja Championship. The academy creates a pathway for youth to progress from spectators to competitors at Qatar's world-class Lusail International Circuit, which hosts Formula 1, MotoGP, and World Endurance Championship.

Building international excellence

Bader's presence at Monza represents both personal ambition and Qatar's commitment to building a strong foundation in international motorsport competition.

His participation demonstrates the effectiveness of QMA's development pathway, showcasing how the academy's systematic approach can produce drivers capable of competing on the international stage.

As Qatar continues to establish itself as a major force in international motorsport, drivers like Bader Al Sulaiti represent the next generation of Qatari talent ready to compete not just as participants, but as potential champions.

The experience gained at prestigious venues like Monza against world-class competition provides invaluable learning opportunities that will serve these drivers well as they progress through motorsport's competitive hierarchy.