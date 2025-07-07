Cultural Programme Reaches 340 Workers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a joint effort between the Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre and the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Center's Labour City Branch organised a medical awareness programme that served 340 workers from Qatari Diar and Qatar construct Company, representing various nationalities.

The programme featured on-site medical check-ups, free medication distribution, and health education sessions. Alongside the medical services, participants received a brief introduction to Islamic and Qatari culture, with dedicated time for addressing their questions and inquiries.

This initiative aims to meet both the healthcare and cultural needs of the labour force by providing free medical screenings and facilitating access to accurate information about life in Qatar.

By delivering these services directly at workers' locations, the programme removes barriers to access and ensures convenience for this essential segment of the population.

The Center continues to collaborate with national institutions, including the Primary Health Care Corporation, which supports the initiative by providing doctors, nurses, and medical supplies. Many of the healthcare professionals involved participate on a voluntary basis, driven by humanitarian values and a shared commitment to meeting the needs of underserved communities.

