Typhoon Danas Severely Impacts Taiwan

2025-07-07 03:46:25
(MENAFN) At least two individuals lost their lives and over 330 others sustained injuries as Typhoon Danas struck Taiwan, as stated by local outlets on Monday.

These reports referenced information from the Central Emergency Operation Center.

The powerful storm reached the shore in Budai Township, situated in Chiayi County in southern Taiwan, late Sunday. It subsequently diminished in strength and was downgraded to a tropical storm by early Monday, according to a news agency.

Typhoon Danas unleashed intense weather conditions, including strong winds, severe thunderstorms, and heavy downpours, which led to the evacuation of approximately 3,483 residents from affected areas.

The fatalities occurred in Tainan. One individual passed away after a "power outage caused by the storm," while another person died due to a "falling tree."

As reported by the emergency authorities, around 2,270 incidents linked to the storm were recorded throughout the impacted regions.

