LOCAL City Places Launches In The UK With LOCAL Search, Community Leader Program, And KITR Radio UK

UK Flag

LOCAL City Places LOGO

Troy Warren

Now streaming in the UK, KITR Radio UK offers neighborhood news, and geo-targeted advertising

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL City Places, the growing U.S.-based platform connecting communities with small businesses, is launching in the United Kingdom-bringing LOCAL Search, the Community Leader Program, and now KITR Radio UK with city-specific content and localized digital ads.“We're bringing a powerful voice to every borough, high street, and village,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Places.“With LOCAL City Places and KITR Radio UK, we're building community connections both online and on the air.”KITR Radio UK: Your City, Your SoundNow streaming in the UK, KITR Radio UK offers neighborhood news, and geo-targeted advertising-all customized by city. Businesses can amplify their reach through digital audio while engaging with the LOCAL City Places platform.The Community Leader Program Launches in the UKLOCAL City Places is also recruiting Community Leaders across the UK-residents who love their city and want to represent it online and on air. Leaders help onboard businesses, share stories, and grow the community.Now Recruiting Across the UK:London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, Cardiff, and more...Apply here 👉About LOCAL City Places:A platform combining hyper-local search, digital discovery, and now radio outreach through KITR Radio UK, LOCAL City Places is building the most engaging way to support communities and small businesses in the U.K. and beyond. Additionally, LOCAL City Places is the first known [inter]national LOCAL Search platform to stream radio 24/7 and localize the content in locations across the globe via KITR.Press & Partnership Inquiries:...

Troy Warren

LOCAL CITY PLACES

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.