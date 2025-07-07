Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eighty citizens pass away due to Texas floods

2025-07-07 03:27:48
(MENAFN) The death toll from severe flash flooding in Texas has risen to 80, with over 40 people still missing, three days after heavy rains struck the south-central U.S. state, authorities reported Sunday afternoon.

President Donald Trump announced plans to visit Texas on Friday, following his signing of a major disaster declaration that unlocks crucial federal support for ongoing search and rescue operations.

Kerr County, the hardest hit among 20 affected counties, accounts for at least 68 of the fatalities, including 21 children, according to Sheriff Larry Leitha. Four other counties reported an additional 12 deaths.

Leitha also noted that 10 girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic remain missing, with rescue efforts actively continuing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated at a Sunday press conference that at least 41 people remain unaccounted for throughout the flood-affected regions. He cautioned that further heavy rainfall is anticipated in the coming days, posing continued flood risks in parts of the state.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has set up seven shelters providing food and water to communities in central Texas.

Meanwhile, President Trump dismissed criticism that budget cuts to the country’s weather services under his administration contributed to the severity of the floods.

