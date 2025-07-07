403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism
(MENAFN) During his speech at the BRICS summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that terrorism has emerged as the “most serious challenge” confronting humanity today.
He urged the BRICS alliance to take a firm stand by unequivocally denouncing terrorism and refusing to show leniency when it comes to penalizing those involved in terrorist activities.
Highlighting the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 individuals perished in a terrorist assault, Modi described it as a “direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of India.”
He portrayed the event as an offense not only to his country but to the global community at large.
The Prime Minister extended gratitude to “friendly countries who stood with us, who expressed support and condolences,” acknowledging their solidarity.
Modi further asserted that the act of denouncing terrorism must be treated as a core “principle” and not merely as a matter of “convenience.”
He stressed that it is entirely unacceptable to tacitly endorse terrorism—whether for self-interest or political advantage—by offering silent approval or backing perpetrators of terror.
On the same day, BRICS leaders collectively decried the Pahalgam incident, aligning themselves with India’s stance on the necessity for a zero-tolerance strategy against terrorism.
They emphasized the importance of a consistent and impartial approach to combating terrorism.
In a joint statement, the BRICS nations affirmed their determination to fight terrorism in every form, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, the financing of terrorist acts, and the provision of safe havens.
“We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens. We urge the adoption of zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering it,” the declaration read.
The document also noted the continued cooperation among BRICS members in the area of counter-terrorism.
He urged the BRICS alliance to take a firm stand by unequivocally denouncing terrorism and refusing to show leniency when it comes to penalizing those involved in terrorist activities.
Highlighting the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 individuals perished in a terrorist assault, Modi described it as a “direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of India.”
He portrayed the event as an offense not only to his country but to the global community at large.
The Prime Minister extended gratitude to “friendly countries who stood with us, who expressed support and condolences,” acknowledging their solidarity.
Modi further asserted that the act of denouncing terrorism must be treated as a core “principle” and not merely as a matter of “convenience.”
He stressed that it is entirely unacceptable to tacitly endorse terrorism—whether for self-interest or political advantage—by offering silent approval or backing perpetrators of terror.
On the same day, BRICS leaders collectively decried the Pahalgam incident, aligning themselves with India’s stance on the necessity for a zero-tolerance strategy against terrorism.
They emphasized the importance of a consistent and impartial approach to combating terrorism.
In a joint statement, the BRICS nations affirmed their determination to fight terrorism in every form, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, the financing of terrorist acts, and the provision of safe havens.
“We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens. We urge the adoption of zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering it,” the declaration read.
The document also noted the continued cooperation among BRICS members in the area of counter-terrorism.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment