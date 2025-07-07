Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Modi Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism

Modi Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism


2025-07-07 03:26:53
(MENAFN) During his speech at the BRICS summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that terrorism has emerged as the “most serious challenge” confronting humanity today.

He urged the BRICS alliance to take a firm stand by unequivocally denouncing terrorism and refusing to show leniency when it comes to penalizing those involved in terrorist activities.

Highlighting the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 individuals perished in a terrorist assault, Modi described it as a “direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of India.”

He portrayed the event as an offense not only to his country but to the global community at large.

The Prime Minister extended gratitude to “friendly countries who stood with us, who expressed support and condolences,” acknowledging their solidarity.

Modi further asserted that the act of denouncing terrorism must be treated as a core “principle” and not merely as a matter of “convenience.”

He stressed that it is entirely unacceptable to tacitly endorse terrorism—whether for self-interest or political advantage—by offering silent approval or backing perpetrators of terror.

On the same day, BRICS leaders collectively decried the Pahalgam incident, aligning themselves with India’s stance on the necessity for a zero-tolerance strategy against terrorism.

They emphasized the importance of a consistent and impartial approach to combating terrorism.

In a joint statement, the BRICS nations affirmed their determination to fight terrorism in every form, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, the financing of terrorist acts, and the provision of safe havens.

“We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens. We urge the adoption of zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering it,” the declaration read.

The document also noted the continued cooperation among BRICS members in the area of counter-terrorism.

MENAFN07072025000045017167ID1109767180

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search