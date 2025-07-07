Karnataka To Launch Annual Heart Health Screening For School Children, Says Minister KN Rajanna

Channarayapatna: A statewide initiative to screen school children for heart health annually has been formulated and will eventually be extended to college students, announced Hassan District In-charge and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna.

Annual heart health screening planned for students

Speaking at a review meeting addressing heart attack cases recently reported in the media, Minister Rajanna said that instructions have been issued to the district administration to raise public awareness about the causes and preventive measures for heart disease.

State government takes heart attack cases seriously

The state government is treating the rise in heart attack cases with seriousness and is prepared to provide necessary facilities at all government hospitals. A dedicated team of cardiologists has already been formed to investigate and collect data on the reported heart attack cases in Hassan district. The government will determine the next steps after receiving the team's report.

Post-mortem essential to confirm cause of death

Minister Rajanna noted that multiple factors such as dietary changes, lifestyle habits, and hereditary conditions contribute to heart attacks. However, to definitively determine whether a death was caused by a heart attack, the family must be persuaded to allow a post-mortem examination. He directed health officials to ensure this process is followed.

Additional cardiologists and equipment to be provided

To strengthen cardiac care in the district, the minister assured that additional cardiologists will be appointed in Hassan within a week, and the required medical equipment will be made available. He also reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccine is not linked to heart attacks, urging the public not to be misled by rumours.