MP SHOCKER! Decapitated Torso Of Man Found, 'Human Sacrifice' Suspected
A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district as a decapitated torso of a man was found along with a coconut, a lemon, and salty snacks, leaving suspicion of 'human sacrifice', a police officer said. The incident happened in Vijaypur village under the jurisdiction of Chandera police station in the district, and it came to light on Sunday, July 6. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter.
Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sitaram said,“In Vijaypura village, within the Chandela police station area, the decapitated torso of a man named Akhilesh Kushwaha, along with a coconut, a lemon, and salty snacks, was found. The police are investigating this from multiple angles, including 'Narbali' (human sacrifice). The police are now on the spot and will disclose the incident soon.”
According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Jatara), Abhishek Gautam, in the preliminary investigation, it appears to be a matter of Narbali, though the police are investigating the matter from all possible angles.
The man whose body was found was identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha (around 32), a resident of Satguwan village in the district. he used to live in a house built in his farm near Vijaypur village and a little distance from a place of GoadBaba where his torso was found, the police added.
