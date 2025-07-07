Karnataka To Introduce Bill To Curb Fake News, Says Home Minister Parameshwar

Tumakuru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar announced that a bill will be introduced in the next assembly session to regulate media outlets spreading fake news. He made the statement during the annual Datti Nidhi and senior journalist felicitation ceremony, organised by the Karnataka Working Journalists Association (District Unit) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall.

Bill to curb fake news in the next assembly session

Dr Parameshwar emphasised the urgent need for a special law to control the growing menace of fake news. He criticised the rise of paid news, stating that certain sections of the media write favourable content on behalf of those who pay, undermining journalistic ethics.

Media accused of serving vested interests

The Home Minister pointed out that media ownership is increasingly concentrated in the hands of industrialists and capitalists, turning the media into a tool for protecting personal and corporate interests.

“There is more coverage of urban issues than rural problems. The press should serve society, not private agendas,” he said.

Dr Parameshwar expressed concern that many newspapers and news channels have become mouthpieces of political parties. Stressing the need for neutrality, he said journalists must uphold democratic values and remain unbiased in their reporting.

The minister urged media professionals to reflect on their role and maintain accountability.

“Freedom of expression has been granted to journalists so they can protect democracy. But without conscience, journalism loses its value,” he said.

Press Day marked by introspection and concern

Chief Minister's Media Advisor KV Prabhakar said that instead of celebration, this Press Day is marked by concern and self-reflection.

“If media lacks professional ethics, it loses the moral strength to hold power accountable,” he said, adding that the entire media fraternity, from grassroots reporters to senior editors, must introspect about their ethical responsibilities.

Journalists must uphold truth despite challenges

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna praised journalists for their bravery in publishing harsh truths.

“The media's primary responsibility is to convey the truth to society. Often, journalists risk their lives to fulfil this duty,” he stated.