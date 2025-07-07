Jeffrey Epstein Case: FBI Review Finds No 'Client List', Contradicts Conspiracy Theories Around His Death

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major update related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the US Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reportedly said they found no evidence that the accused sex offender kept a "client list" of associates whom he allegedly blackmailed or conspired with to victimise dozens of women.

This information was revealed in a new memo reviewed by ABC News and Axios.

The media outlet cited the FBI and DOJ review to claim that investigators "did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

Hence, no further charges are expected in connection with their probes into Epstein.

Investigators found "no incriminating 'client list'” of Epstein's , "no credible evidence...that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals," and no "evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," Axios reported while citing the memo.

The memo is likely to trigger outrage among those who claimed Epstein's known high-profile associates could be implicated in his crimes.

As per the ABC News report, the department also released hours of purported footage as part of its review.

Officials said these videos further confirmed that Epstein died by suicide while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019.

The footage couldn't be independently verified by the media outlets.

According to Axios, Trump's administration said it is releasing a video - in both raw and "enhanced" versions - that indicates no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held the night he died in 2019.

The video supports a medical examiner's finding that Epstein committed suicide, the two-page memo claims.

This information contradicted the conspiracy theories that the sex offender was murdered.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August 2019.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had earlier claimed that the FBI was reviewing“tens of thousands of videos” of the wealthy financier“with children or child porn,” the Associated Press reported.

Bondi's comment raised the stakes for President Donald Trump' administration, which must prove it has previously unseen compelling evidence in its possession.

During a Fox News Channel interview in February, Bondi suggested an alleged Epstein“client list” was sitting on her desk.

Last month, Trump's ex-ally Elon Musk accused the president of being "in the Epstein files." Trump posted on Truth Social a statement from former Epstein lawyer David Schoen, saying Trump wasn't implicated in any crime.

Musk later deleted his accusation and other posts on X, saying he "went too far."