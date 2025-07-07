Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese Embassy in Japan issues warning for citizens amid natural disasters

2025-07-07 03:09:55
(MENAFN) The Chinese Embassy in Japan has issued a warning for Chinese nationals living in or visiting the country to remain cautious due to an increase in natural disasters, particularly earthquakes affecting southwestern Japan.

Since June 21, the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture has experienced more than 1,000 detectable earthquakes. A notably strong tremor, registering in the lower 6 range on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7, occurred recently, according to local meteorological authorities.

In response to the heightened seismic activity, Japanese officials have advised residents of Akusekijima, part of the Tokara islands, to stay prepared for potential evacuations. On Friday, 13 villagers from Toshima on Akusekijima evacuated and traveled by ship to Kagoshima Port, local reports noted.

In addition to earthquakes, the embassy highlighted concerns about Typhoon Mun, forecasted to move northward over the sea east of Japan, as well as ongoing high temperatures expected to continue through September.

Chinese authorities urged their citizens to increase vigilance regarding disaster prevention, closely monitor earthquake and weather updates, and promptly seek safe shelter when necessary.

