Musk Criticizes Trump Over Budget Deficit Surge
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s choice to expand the budget shortfall instead of reducing federal expenditures has led Elon Musk to speak out against Trump’s approach, according to remarks made by the billionaire entrepreneur.
Musk shared his perspective in a discussion thread on X, responding to a question about his change in stance — from previously expressing he “loved” Trump “as much as a straight man can” to now criticizing the president and opposing his administration’s strategies.
“Increasing the deficit from an already insane $2 [trillion] under Biden to $2.5T. This will bankrupt the country,” Musk stated, voicing concern over the nation’s growing financial burden.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had been an influential backer of Trump’s political comeback during the previous November.
After Trump’s swearing-in, Musk took on a pivotal role in the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aimed to streamline public sector spending and reduce government expenses.
However, their alliance quickly unraveled. Musk resigned from his position the previous month and has since voiced strong disapproval of Trump’s hallmark proposal — the One Big, Beautiful Bill — which calls for substantial hikes in government spending, reductions to welfare initiatives, and a notable rise in the national deficit ceiling.
