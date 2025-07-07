Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Carlson reveals plans to interview Iranian president

2025-07-07 03:03:42
(MENAFN) American conservative journalist Tucker Carlson has revealed plans to release an interview with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, stating that the American public deserves direct insight from a leader their country recently engaged in conflict with.

The interview, conducted remotely via a translator, follows a brief 12-day war between Iran and Israel and recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. In a preview posted on X, Carlson noted the conversation would be published “in a day or two,” and acknowledged that the decision would likely draw criticism.

Carlson defended the move by arguing that Americans have both a constitutional and moral right to hear a range of perspectives, including those from adversarial nations. He emphasized that while Pezeshkian’s statements may not all be truthful, it should be up to viewers to evaluate them.

Rather than asking questions likely to be dodged—such as whether US strikes damaged Iran’s nuclear program—Carlson said he focused on more open-ended topics, like whether Iran intends to wage war against the US or Israel. He added that he has also requested an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to present both sides of the conflict.

Carlson clarified that the purpose of the interview is not to deliver “absolute truth,” but to expand the public’s knowledge and allow people to form their own opinions. He previously interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin and recently pressed US Senator Ted Cruz on his aggressive stance toward Iran, accusing Cruz of advocating regime change without a real understanding of the country.

