See Every Angle: AKASO Introduces The 360 - A Fresh Take On Immersive Storytelling

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Equipped with dual 1/2" 48MP CMOS sensors and capable of recording 5.7K 360° video, the AKASO 360 delivers sharp, stabilized footage in every environment. Its compact form factor, weather-proof construction, and seamless app integration make it the ideal companion for travel, outdoor sports, and everyday exploration.

"We developed the AKASO 360 to offer a new level of creative flexibility," said Eric Squires of AKASO. "Whether documenting your favorite action sport, beautiful natural landscapes, or spontaneous moments, this camera is designed to keep up with fast, on-the-go lifestyles."

Along with 5.7K @ 30fps 360° Video and 2.8K @ 60fps Single-Lens Mode, other key features of the AKASO 360 include:

. 72MP 360° Photos

. Dual 1/2" 48MP CMOS Sensors

. Weather-Proof Design

. Shoot First, Reframe Later

. 360° SuperSmooth Stabilization - Steady footage, even in motion

. 360° Horizon Lock - Maintains a level view regardless of camera orientation

. Invisible Selfie Stick Effect - Creates a floating camera perspective

. AI Tracking - Automatically follows the subject within the frame

. 2.29" High-Resolution Touchscreen

. Companion App - Fast editing and sharing, no registration required

. MSRP - $199.99

The AKASO 360 reflects AKASO's continued focus on combining thoughtful design with powerful functionality, empowering users to capture more action, from more perspectives.

About AKASO

AKASO delivers high-quality, affordable action cameras that empower users to capture and share life's dynamic moments. As one of the world's leading action camera brands, AKASO strives to spotlight the world in a different, gentler hue. With their philosophy "Let Life Run," AKASO encourages creative minds to explore, push, and create for themselves. The brand designs its products with the community's needs in mind, fostering innovation. Committed to sustainability, AKASO promotes conservation and partners with athletes to support environmental initiatives. With U.S.-based warehouses, responsive customer support, and skilled engineers, AKASO ensures fast, reliable service. For more information, visit akasotech

SOURCE Akaso