Mrs & Mr Is Not Just A Movie But A Piece Of Me Wrapped In Fiction, Says Vanitha Vijay Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Vanitha Vijaykumar, who is now turning director with her upcoming film Mrs and Mr, on Monday penned an emotional note in which she appealed for support for the film from audiences, saying her film was not just a movie but a piece of her wrapped in fiction.

The actress, who was also a participant in the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss, in a statement, sought the support of the audiences.

She wrote, "Dear Thambis and Thangachis, Save the date, Friday, July 11 2025. It's finally time. My heart is full as I write this, full of gratitude, anxiety, love, and a strange quiet strength I never knew I had.

"After months of carrying this dream in my soul, I'm set to deliver my first baby as a director on July 11. A film born from everything I've lived, lost, fought for, and believed in. Mrs & Mr is not just a movie. It's a piece of me, wrapped in fiction. It's my journey, my pain, my questions, and my hope... brought to life on screen.

"Like any mother nearing her due date, I'm nervous. I'm emotional. I'm vulnerable. And just like in real life, I stand today as a single mother, not just in life, but in this journey too. No system holding me up. Only me and my daughter and the belief I have in this child I've created."

Pointing out that she's never truly been alone as the media, her audience and her supporters -- her family beyond blood-- had stood by her through every fall and every rise, the actress said, "Today, I ask you with all my heart: Be with me on July 11. Be there for the birth of Mrs & Mr. Come to the theatres. Watch it. Feel it. Hold it close. Give this baby the love and protection it deserves."

Urging audiences to "let it grow" in their hearts, just like they helped her grow - through storms, scandals, silence, and survival, the actress said, "You've seen me rise as a woman. Now see me rise as a storyteller. I promise you, this child will move you. Because it was made with love. And because I made it for you. With all my love hope and tears."

The film, which is to hit screens on July 11, has been produced by Vanitha's daughter, Jovika Vijay Kumar. Cinematography for the film is by Vishnu Ramakrishnan and Rajapandi while music is by Srikanth Deva.