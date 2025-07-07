Vir Das Returns With New Comedy Special 'Vir Das: Fool Volume'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 7 (IANS)The trailer of Vir Das's upcoming comedy special 'Vir Das: Fool Volume' was unveiled on Monday. It features the signature blend of wit and heart as the comedian takes on everything from silence and self-doubt to rediscovering joy.

The special has been filmed across Mumbai, New York, and London, making this not just a comedy special, but a cross-continental rollercoaster ride.

Talking about his new special, Vir Das said,“This special is a journey across countries, cultures, and a whole lot of internal chaos. For me, comedy has always been more than just punchlines. It's about connection. Whether you're in London, New York, or Mumbai, laughter sounds the same. This special is a celebration of that shared language of finding joy in the chaos, meaning in the absurd, and kindness in the noise. If someone watches it and feels a little lighter, a little more understood, or just laughs until their stomach hurts. That's the magic I'm chasing”.

This marks his 5th Netflix special making him the first Indian comedian to reach that milestone. With global successes like 'Abroad Understanding', 'Losing It', 'For India' and his International Emmy-winning special 'Landing', each special has pushed Indian comedy further onto the world stage.

Tanya Bami , Series Head, Netflix India, shared, "It is always a joy to collaborate with Vir. His comedy is rooted and yet presents his unique local perspective to audiences across the world. He's solely responsible for putting Indian comedy on the global map with not just his International Emmy but with each special he curates on Netflix, and our journey with Vir has only grown over the years. Collaborating on a fifth special is something we've never done before with an Indian comedian, and it's a milestone we're incredibly proud of. Fool Volume is indeed special because of how personal it is. It presents the turbulence around silence for a person who's known for his voice, making it both poignant and comic”.

The comedy special is set to drop on June 18 on Netflix.