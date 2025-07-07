403
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Rally Outside White House to Protest Netanyahu’s Visit
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday to voice opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit.
Netanyahu is visiting the United States for the third time in six months, with a scheduled meeting on Monday with President Donald Trump.
Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted “Free, free Palestine” while holding signs reading "Stop Arming Israel," "Long Live Palestine," and "Wanted Netanyahu.”
Among the protesters is the group American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), which plans to hold a news conference Monday to denounce Netanyahu’s presence in the capital and call for an end to U.S. support of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
Earlier that day, President Trump told reporters there is a “good chance” a deal could be reached this week involving a hostage release from Gaza and a ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas.
When asked about his message to Netanyahu for Monday, Trump stated, “We're working on a lot of things with Israel, and one of the things is probably a permanent deal with Iran.”
In addition to meeting Trump, Netanyahu is expected to hold discussions with senior U.S. administration officials and bipartisan members of Congress.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has led to the deaths of over 57,400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, despite growing international calls for a ceasefire.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip.
