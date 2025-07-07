403
Georgiy Addresses Ukraine’s intentions in Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine is not approaching ceasefire negotiations with Russia with genuine intent, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tikhiy.
He stated that Ukraine’s involvement in the discussions held in Istanbul was primarily to avoid being perceived as an impediment to peace by its Western supporters.
In recent months, Russia and Ukraine have engaged in two rounds of direct negotiations in Istanbul.
Although these talks did not yield any major progress toward resolving the conflict, they did facilitate several large-scale prisoner exchanges.
Tikhiy remarked in an interview on journalist Aleksandr Notevsky’s YouTube channel on Friday, “We don’t expect a real ceasefire as a result of these meetings.”
The Ukrainian official further clarified that Kiev’s participation is largely aimed at preserving its reputation internationally and deflecting accusations of obstructing peace talks.
He explained, “It’s to prevent anyone from accusing Ukraine of being the side that doesn’t want peace.” Tikhiy also recognized that concerns have been voiced “in different circles, even among allied countries,” regarding Kiev’s potential role in hindering negotiations.
To counter this narrative, “Ukraine is sending a delegation… to show that this is not true,” he added.
