US fighter aircraft detects suspicious plane over Trump golf club
(MENAFN) A U.S. F-16 fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft on Saturday after it entered restricted airspace over President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
The breach occurred around 2:39 p.m. local time, when a general aviation plane violated a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone established due to Trump’s presence. In response, NORAD deployed an F-16 that performed a standard "headbutt" maneuver — a technique used to gain the attention of civilian pilots — and safely guided the aircraft out of the restricted zone.
This incident was one of five airspace violations reported in the Bedminster area that day — three prior to the F-16 interception and another afterward. NORAD did not disclose details about the intercepted aircraft or its pilot.
NORAD reminded pilots via a post on X (formerly Twitter) to review FAA Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) before flying, specifically referencing NOTAMs 1353, 1358, 2246, and 2247, which apply to the Bedminster region.
The agency emphasized that pilots are responsible for staying updated on restricted zones and warned that unauthorized entry into a TFR could result in being intercepted, fined, interrogated, or even losing their license.
Trump, since returning to the presidency in January, has used Bedminster as one of his main residences, prompting regular airspace restrictions in the area. NORAD reiterated that its multi-layered air defense system — including radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft — remains fully operational to respond to such incidents.
