U.S. Allocates Millions to Support Syria-Based Forces
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Defense has designated a budget of USD130 million for the year 2026 under the “Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF),” aimed at providing aid to factions in Syria, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is primarily led by the PKK/YPG militant group.
As outlined in a Pentagon document explaining the rationale behind its 2026 fiscal plan, the funding is intended to maintain the training, supply, and monthly payments for the U.S.-supported SDF and the Syrian Free Army, which are active in southeastern Syria.
Additionally, the resources will be directed toward “vetted partner forces” operating in both Iraq and Lebanon.
The document mentions that the financial package encompasses items such as small arms, medical provisions, and the refurbishment of facilities.
It also highlights that a potential "resurgence" of ISIS (Daesh) remains a serious "threat to U.S. national interests, the people of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the global community."
Out of the total allocation for Syria, USD7.42 million is specifically set aside for the Syrian Free Army.
The report suggests that this group is anticipated to "extend its reach" into the Badiyah Desert region, targeting remaining ISIS elements.
Previously, the Pentagon had set aside USD147.9 million in 2025 and USD156 million in 2024 for organizations that include the PKK/YPG, all under the guise of combating ISIS within Syria.
The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has waged a violent insurgency against Türkiye for four decades, resulting in over 40,000 casualties—including many civilians such as women, children, and the elderly.
The YPG functions as the PKK’s Syrian faction.
