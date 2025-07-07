Frontline To Sound Therapy: Carrie Oram's Story Shines In International #1 Bestselling Book Whispers Of The Soul

Carrie Oram 2025

Hospice Nurse Carrie Oram Shares Her Pandemic Story of Burnout, Grief, and Healing in #1 International Bestseller,“Whispers of the Soul” Anthology

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Certified Hospice Nurse and holistic healer Carrie O. is one of 31 contributors featured in the newly released international #1 bestselling book, Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. The anthology achieved international #1 bestseller status on June 21, 2025, reaching the top spots in the United States, Canada, Germany and Australia. It also secured the #1 position in Hot New Releases in three categories in the USA and internationally.In her powerful chapter titled“Resilient Rhythms: A Nurse's Healing Journey Through COVID with Reiki and Sound,” Carrie O. shares a raw and reflective account of her experience as a frontline hospice nurse during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 26 years in end-of-life care, she was no stranger to death, but the emotional toll of the pandemic forced her to confront burnout, isolation, and the painful loss of human connection that became a hallmark of that era.“I was drowning on the inside, day after day, burying my emotions just to push forward,” she writes, recalling the relentless fear and grief that overwhelmed her during those months.The chapter recounts the long hours she spent in both New York and Connecticut, often working in facilities that were unprepared for the virus's arrival. As the crisis unfolded, Carrie O.'s work required not just physical stamina but emotional endurance. Separated from her own family, grieving with patients remotely, and unable to provide the comforting human touch that had always been central to her role, she found herself emotionally depleted.A turning point came during a telehealth call with the wife of a dying patient. After guiding her through administering medication, Carrie O. watched the woman break down in sorrow.“She shared that they had been married for 60 years and asked, with such quiet sorrow, how she would ever live without him.” It was in that moment that Carrie O., too, finally allowed herself to break - to grieve, to feel, and to begin her own healing process.After the pandemic subsided, Carrie O. sought out new tools to support her own recovery. She was introduced to Reiki and later to sound healing-modalities she once viewed with skepticism but which offered her unexpected relief.“The comforting energy that filled the room, along with the intense emotions my body began to release, was unlike anything I had ever experienced,” she writes of her first Reiki session. The experience would lead her to become a Reiki Master, Sound Practitioner, and Clinical Aromatherapist.Now blending her hospice training with these holistic tools, Carrie O. offers compassionate care to patients and families with a renewed focus on emotional and energetic balance. She recalls one patient in particular whose final request was for“the bell”-a Tibetan hand chime she used during sound healing. That moment solidified her belief that sound and energy therapies could ease not just physical symptoms, but emotional suffering as well.Whispers of the Soul captures deeply personal moments like these across all 31 authors. Each story offers insight into life's turning points-whether through illness, grief, or awakening-and serves as a testament to human resilience.Following the success of the first anthology The Call Within, Whispers of the Soul continues the series curated by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy . All proceeds benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advocates for whole body wellness, mind, body and spirit.About Carrie Oram:Carrie O. is a Certified Hospice Nurse with 26 years of experience, as well as a Certified Sound Practitioner, Reiki Master, and Clinical Aromatherapist. Based in Gilbert, Arizona, she integrates her medical background with holistic modalities to provide support that nurtures the body, mind, and spirit. Her care philosophy is rooted in empathy, love, and the belief that healing goes beyond the physical.For media inquiries or to connect with Carrie O. visit angelheartholitics, @angelheartsholistics on instagram and facebook, or email ....

