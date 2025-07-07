Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DOJ, FBI reveals how Epstein died

2025-07-07 02:38:59
(MENAFN) A recently disclosed memo from the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI states there is no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, maintained a so-called “client list,” or was murdered, according to reports.

The document outlines the results of an official investigation and asserts that Epstein, a convicted sex offender and disgraced financier, died by suicide while in custody in 2019. The findings were first reported by a U.S. news outlet, which obtained the two-page memo.

As part of the report, the Trump administration is said to be releasing both original and digitally enhanced versions of surveillance footage showing the area near Epstein’s prison cell on the night of his death. According to the memo, the footage confirms that no one entered the secure area, aligning with the medical examiner’s original conclusion of suicide.

This marks the first time the Trump administration has publicly rejected conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death—claims that had previously been circulated by senior FBI officials before being appointed under Trump.

Among those who had questioned the initial narrative were Kash Patel, now serving as the FBI’s director, and Dan Bongino, its deputy director. Both have strong ties to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement and have large followings on social media. Despite their earlier skepticism, both officials have since stated that Epstein took his own life.

Nevertheless, many online—particularly within right-wing spaces—continue to believe that Epstein’s criminal activities implicated government officials, celebrities, and business executives, and that he was murdered to conceal the truth.

The memo also notes that no additional individuals connected to Epstein’s case will face criminal charges.

