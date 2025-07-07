403
Israeli PM makes his third visit to Washington since Trump returned to office
(MENAFN) Following a grueling 12-day conflict with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making his third visit to Washington since Donald Trump returned to office—arguably his most important one yet. More than a ceremonial trip, Netanyahu aims to leverage Israel’s recent military campaign to gain political and strategic support from its key ally, the United States.
Israeli media reports indicate that Netanyahu’s visit has a packed agenda. He’s expected to advocate for deeper defense ties, expanded intelligence cooperation, and the advancement of a new trade agreement. His main goal, however, is to turn Israel’s perceived military success into a lasting strategic advantage by ensuring strong American backing on regional security issues.
Behind the scenes, sensitive negotiations are reportedly underway. Sources say Israel has quietly reestablished contact with Syria’s new leadership under Abu Mohammad al-Julani—a former jihadist now seeking global legitimacy. Discussions have touched on a possible partial agreement: Syria might recognize Israel’s authority over the Golan Heights in exchange for cooperation on security and broader regional stability.
However, progress is uncertain. Any real agreement would likely require Israeli concessions—something Netanyahu, who continues to emphasize a tough image, appears reluctant to offer. U.S. officials are aware of the backchannel diplomacy and are said to be engaged at critical junctures, though it’s unclear how far Washington is willing to support such talks.
